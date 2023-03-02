WPL 2023: These Bollywood stars will perform at opening ceremony

WPL 2023: These Bollywood stars will perform at opening ceremony1 min read . 06:08 AM IST
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 organisers have made sure to have a Bollywood touch in the opening ceremony on March 4.
The Women's Premier League (WPL) is gearing up for its inaugural edition, set to begin on March 4. The opening ceremony will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and is expected to be attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will be performing at the ceremony, while Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon will also be present to entertain the audience with a live performance.
The opening ceremony will take place before the first match of the tournament, which will be played between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. BookMyShow has been appointed as the official ticketing partner for the event, and those interested in purchasing match tickets can do so online through the BookMyShow app.
To promote women's cricket and encourage greater attendance at matches, the BCCI has made tickets for the WPL 2023 season free for women and girls. Men and boys can purchase tickets at nominal prices of ₹100 and ₹400, respectively.
Kriti Sanon's last movie, Shehzada, failed to impress audiences and struggled at the box office, facing stiff competition from other blockbuster releases. The movie is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and is likely to wrap up its theatrical run soon if its performance continues at the current rate.
Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has been in the news for her recent wedding with Siddharth Malhotra, which took place on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.
AP Dhillon has one billion streams on Spotify, with 29.6 million listeners listening to his songs for 42.5 hours. He was last seen in actress Amrita Arora’s birthday party one month back.
The opening ceremony of WPL 2023 is scheduled for March 4 at 5:30 pm, with the gates of the venue opening at 4 pm for those attending in person. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Sports18 Network and will also be available for live streaming on JioCinema.
