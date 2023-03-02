WPL 2023: These Bollywood stars will perform at opening ceremony

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is gearing up for its inaugural edition, set to begin on March 4. The opening ceremony will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and is expected to be attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will be performing at the ceremony, while Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon will also be present to entertain the audience with a live performance.

