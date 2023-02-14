Home / News / India /  WPL Auction 2023: Check out final list of all five teams
The Women's Premier League (WPL) auctions on Monday witnessed some exciting auctions and expensive buys. As many as 10 players were bought for 1 crore, of them, 4 players were roped in for over 2 crore. Legendary Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have also expressed their support at solidarity for the WPL auctions. 

WPL Auction 2023: Full list of five team here

 1) Mumbai Indians: Total players are 17 including 6 overseas. Amount of auction spent INR 12 crore. 

Harmanpreet Kaur - INR 1.8 crore, Nat Sciver-Brunt - INR 3.2 crore, Amelia Kerr - INR 1 crore, Pooja Vastrakar - INR 1.9 crore, Yastika Bhatia - INR 1.5 crore, Heather Graham - INR 30 lakhs, Issy Wong - INR 30 Lakh, Amanjot Kaur - INR 50 lakh, Dhara Gujjar - INR 10 lakh, Saika Ishaque - INR 10 lakh, Hayley Matthews - INR 40 lakh, Chloe Tryon - INR 30 lakh, Humairaa Kaazi - INR 10 lakh, Priyanka Bala - INR 20 lakh, Sonam Yadav - INr 10 lakh, Jintimani Kalita - INR 10 lakh, Neelam Bisht - INR 10 lakh

2) Gujarat Giants: Total players are 18 including 6 overseas. Amount of auction spent INR 11.95 crore.

Ash Gardner - INR 3.2 crore, Beth Mooney - INR 2 crore, Sophia Dunkley - INR 60 lakhs, Annabel Sutherland - INR 70 lakh, Harleen Deol - INR 40 lakh, Deandra Dottin - INR 60 lakh, Sneh Rana - INR 75 lakhs, S Meghana - INR 30 lakhs, Georgia Wareham - INR 75 lakh, Mansi Joshi - INR 30 lakh, D Hemalatha - INR 30 lakh, Monica Patel - INR 30 lakhs, Tanuja Kanwar - INR 50 Lakh, Sushma Verma - INR 60 Lakh, Hurley Gala - INR 10 lakh, Ashwani Kumari - INR 35 lakh, Parunika Sisodia - INR - 10 lakh, Shabnim Shakil - INr 10 lakh

3) Royal Challengers Bangalore: Total players are 18 including 6 overseas. Amount of auction spent INR 11.90 crore. 

Smriti Mandhana - INR 3.4 crore, Sophie Devine - INR 50 lakhs, Ellyse Perry - INR 1.7 crore, Renuka Thakur - INR 1.5 crore, Richa Ghosh - INR 1.9 crore, Erin Burns - INR 30 lakh, Disha Kasat - INR 10 lakh, Indrani Roy - INR 10 lakh, Shreyanka Patil - INR 10 lakh, Kanika Ahuja - INR 35 Lakh, Asha Shobana - INR 10 lakh, Heather Knight - INR 40 lakh, Dane van Niekerk - INR 30 lakh, Preeti Bose - INr 30 lakh, Poonam Khemna - INR 10 lakh, Komal Zanzad - INR 25 lakh, Megan Schutt - INR 40 lakh, Sahana Pawar - INR 10 lakh

4) Delhi Capitals: Total players are 18 including 6 overseas. Amount of auction spent is INR 11.65 crore. 

Jemimah Rodrigues - INR 2.2 crore, Meg Lanning - INR 1.1 crore, Shafali Verma - INR 2 crore, Radha Yadav - INR 40 lakh, Shikha Pandey - INR 60 lakh, Marizanne Kapp - INR 1.5 crore, Titas Sadhu - INR 25 lakhs, Alice Capsey - INR 75 lakh, Tara Norris - INR 10 lakh, Laura Harris - INR 45 Lakh, Jasia Akhter - INR 20 lakh, Minu Manni - INR 30 lakh, Taniya Bhatia - INR 30 lakh, Poonam Yadav - INR 30 lakh, Jess Jonassen - INR 50 lakh, Sneha Deepthi - INR 30 lakh, Arundhati Reddy - INR 30 lakh, Aparna Mondal - INR 10 lakh

5) UP Warriorz: Total players are 16 including 6 overseas. Amount of auction spent is INR 12 crore. 

Sophie Ecclestone - INR 1.8 crore, Deepti Sharma - INR 2.6 crore, Tahlia McGrath - INR 1.4 crore, Shabnim Ismail - INR 1 crore, Alyssa Healy - INR 70 lakh, Anjali Sarvani - INR 55 lakh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad - INR 40 lakh, Shweta Sherawat - INR 40 lakh, S Yashasri - INR 10 lakh, Kiran Navgire - INR 30 lakhs, Grace Harris - INR 75 lakh, Devika Vaidya - INR 1.4 crore, Lauren Bell - INR 30 Lakh, Laxmi Yadav - INR 10 lakh, Parshavi Chopra - INR 10 lakh, Simran Shaikh - INR 10 lakhUP Warriorz

