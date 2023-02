WPL Auction 2023: Check out final list of all five teams

The Women's Premier League (WPL) auctions on Monday witnessed some exciting auctions and expensive buys. As many as 10 players were bought for ₹1 crore, of them, 4 players were roped in for over ₹2 crore. Legendary Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have also expressed their support at solidarity for the WPL auctions.

