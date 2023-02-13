WPL auction 2023: Date, time, players, where to watch, other details of Women’s Premier League
- ₹50 lakh is the highest reserve price with 24 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and India’s Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma
The Women’s Premier League player auction list is out with a total of 409 cricketers set to go under the hammer at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai today . A total of 1525 players registered for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×