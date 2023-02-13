The Women’s Premier League player auction list is out with a total of 409 cricketers set to go under the hammer at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai today . A total of 1525 players registered for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.
₹50 lakh is the highest reserve price with 24 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and India’s Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma are among the few Indians who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket.13 overseas players have also slotted themselves under the ₹50 Lakh reserve price with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin to name a few. The base prices are set in five brackets with the least being ₹10 lakh and the highest ₹50 lakh. The other brackets are ₹20, 30 and 40 lakh, respectively.
The Women’s Premier League player auction 2023 will be broadcasted on TV channels such as Sports 18 Network channels. The player auction will be live-streamed online on the Jio Cinema website and application.
Key Figures of Women IPL Auction:
Teams: 5
Names: DC, MI, RCB, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz
Minimum Salary Mandatory: ₹9 crore
Maximum Salary purse/team: ₹12 crore
Minimum Squad Strength Mandatory: 15
Maximum Squad Strength: 18
Maximum India players in squad: 12
Maximum Overseas players/squad: 6
Total number of players available: 409
Indian players for auction: 246
Foreign players from Full members: 155
Players from Associate Nations: 8
Name of auctioneer: Malika Sagar
Nb: A team can field five foreign players in playing XI if the fifth player is from Associate nation.
The five franchises will look at potential captains and, apart from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, some of the other likely captaincy candidates are legendary Southern Stars boss Meg Lanning, England skipper Heather Knight and White Ferns leader Sophie Devine, all of whom have put their names in the list.
