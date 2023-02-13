WPL Auction 2023: Richa Ghosh's smashing strike against Pakistan wins her expensive RCB deal
- Richa Ghosh become the most expensive wicketkeeper after RCB bought her for a whopping ₹1.90 crore
Richa Ghosh, who showed off her brilliant skills at T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, grabbed the headline at Women's Premier League (WPL) auction too. On Monday, she become the most expensive Indian wicketkeeper after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought her for a whopping ₹1.90 crore. Wicketkeeper-batter Ghosh, who is popular for her power-hitting game, smashed an unbeaten 31 off 20 balls against Pakistan Women, featuring five boundaries.
