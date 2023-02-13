Besides India captain Harmanpreet, Mandhana and Australian star Healy and number one England spinner Ecclestone, the others in the highest base price bracket include U-19 World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, England's Nat Sciver, Australia captain Meg Lanning among others. Catch all the live updates here
13 Feb 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Meet the auctioneer for the first-ever WPL auction - Mallika Sagar
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has enlisted a female auctioneer to preside over the proceedings. This is the first time a female auctioneer has been hired to oversee a big cricket auction in India.
13 Feb 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Inching closer to the WPL auction action
Women's cricketers all over the world have waited for this moment and league for years. The arrival of WPL and an auction preceding it has left players with hopes that the glamour, unpredictability, clout, cash flow and thrill of franchise-based cricket will bring about a massive transformation to their game and lives
13 Feb 2023, 01:39 PM IST
Five teams in WPL
Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians,Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz
13 Feb 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Women cricketers get attention from brands as WPL nears
Brands are queuing up to woo India’s women cricketers now to endorse their merchandise. India’s comprehensive win over England in the final of the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup, and upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) are behind this trend. Read more
13 Feb 2023, 01:33 PM IST
Adani vs Ambani: Asia's two richest men to battle it out at Women's IPL auction
The auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), likely to bring about a paradigm shift in the landscape of women's cricket, is set to take place in Mumbai. Read more