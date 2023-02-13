Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: 409 players to go under hammer, Smriti, Harmanpreet in focus

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:50 PM IST Livemint
IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that the entire 22 matches of the league will be held in Mumbai from March 4-26

  • WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas of which eight are from the associate nations. The total capped players are 202, while 199 are uncapped and eight are from the associate nations

Besides India captain Harmanpreet, Mandhana and Australian star Healy and number one England spinner Ecclestone, the others in the highest base price bracket include U-19 World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, England's Nat Sciver, Australia captain Meg Lanning among others. Catch all the live updates here

13 Feb 2023, 01:50 PM IST Meet the auctioneer for the first-ever  WPL auction - Mallika Sagar

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has enlisted a female auctioneer to preside over the proceedings. This is the first time a female auctioneer has been hired to oversee a big cricket auction in India.

13 Feb 2023, 01:47 PM IST Inching closer to the WPL auction action

Women's cricketers all over the world have waited for this moment and league for years. The arrival of WPL and an auction preceding it has left players with hopes that the glamour, unpredictability, clout, cash flow and thrill of franchise-based cricket will bring about a massive transformation to their game and lives

13 Feb 2023, 01:39 PM IST Five teams in WPL

Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians,Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz

13 Feb 2023, 01:34 PM IST Women cricketers get attention from brands as WPL nears

Brands are queuing up to woo India’s women cricketers now to endorse their merchandise. India’s comprehensive win over England in the final of the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup, and upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) are behind this trend. Read more

13 Feb 2023, 01:33 PM IST Adani vs Ambani: Asia's two richest men to battle it out at Women's IPL auction

The auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), likely to bring about a paradigm shift in the landscape of women's cricket, is set to take place in Mumbai. Read more

