The Women's Premier League (WPL) auctions on Monday witnessed some exciting auctions and expensive buy. As many as 10 players were bought for 1crore, of them 4 players were roped for over 2 crore. Check the list of players in the 2 crore club. 

Smriti Mandhana: The 26-year-old stole the thunder in the inaugural WPL auctions as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to buy the India vice-captain for 3.40 crore on Monday.

"We have been watching auction of men's (players). It is such a big moment for women to have an auction of this sort. The whole thing is exacting. RCB's legacy is big, they have built a big fan-base. Hope we both can together build a big team," Mandhana said.

Deepti Sharma: The second most expensive buy was all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was bought by UP Warriorz for 2.6 crore.

Deepti on her part said, "We waited for this opportunity and since I am from UP, it is a great feeling. I want to contribute as much as possible for UP Warriorz."

Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues: The hard-hitting Shafali Verma and star of the T20 World Cup game against Pakistan on Sunday, Jemimah Rodrigues were picked by Delhi Capitals for 2 crore and 2.20 crore respectively.

Rodrigues is the first buy of the Delhi Capitals franchise in the auction in Mumbai. UP Warriorz started the bid with 50 lakh. Delhi Capitals entered and took it up to 75 lakh while having a tussle with Warriorz for the star batter. Capitals raised it up to 1.5 crore to stave off Warriorz. Mumbai Indians entered at 1.6 crore and took it beyond 2 crore but the Capitals raised their bid to 2.2 crore and bagged the services of the star batter.

Apart from this, 6 other players are in the 1 crore club including, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia

 

 

