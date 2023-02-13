The Women's Premier League (WPL) auctions on Monday witnessed some exciting auctions and expensive buy. As many as 10 players were bought for ₹1crore, of them 4 players were roped for over ₹2 crore. Check the list of players in the ₹2 crore club.

Smriti Mandhana: The 26-year-old stole the thunder in the inaugural WPL auctions as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to buy the India vice-captain for ₹3.40 crore on Monday.

"We have been watching auction of men's (players). It is such a big moment for women to have an auction of this sort. The whole thing is exacting. RCB's legacy is big, they have built a big fan-base. Hope we both can together build a big team," Mandhana said.

Deepti Sharma: The second most expensive buy was all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was bought by UP Warriorz for ₹2.6 crore.

Deepti on her part said, "We waited for this opportunity and since I am from UP, it is a great feeling. I want to contribute as much as possible for UP Warriorz."

Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues: The hard-hitting Shafali Verma and star of the T20 World Cup game against Pakistan on Sunday, Jemimah Rodrigues were picked by Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore and ₹2.20 crore respectively.

Rodrigues is the first buy of the Delhi Capitals franchise in the auction in Mumbai. UP Warriorz started the bid with ₹50 lakh. Delhi Capitals entered and took it up to ₹75 lakh while having a tussle with Warriorz for the star batter. Capitals raised it up to ₹1.5 crore to stave off Warriorz. Mumbai Indians entered at ₹1.6 crore and took it beyond ₹2 crore but the Capitals raised their bid to ₹2.2 crore and bagged the services of the star batter.

Apart from this, 6 other players are in the ₹1 crore club including, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia