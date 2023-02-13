WPL ‘rich list’: 4 Indian players in over 2 crore club. Check here

Rodrigues is the first buy of the Delhi Capitals franchise in the auction in Mumbai. UP Warriorz started the bid with ₹50 lakh. Delhi Capitals entered and took it up to ₹75 lakh while having a tussle with Warriorz for the star batter. Capitals raised it up to ₹1.5 crore to stave off Warriorz. Mumbai Indians entered at ₹1.6 crore and took it beyond ₹2 crore but the Capitals raised their bid to ₹2.2 crore and bagged the services of the star batter.