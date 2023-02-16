WPL vs IPL: Smriti Mandhana’s ‘top’ bid for RCB not even close to how heavily male cricketers get paid
Smriti Mandhana, who had a base fee of 50 lakh rupees, was sold to RCB for ₹3.4 crore.
The biggest bid during the first Women's Premier League (WPL) auctions was made for Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, coming in at ₹3.4 crore. Mandhana, who had a base fee of 50 lakh rupees, was eventually purchased by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In the bidding battle, RCB and Delhi Capitals (DC) were the top competitors.
