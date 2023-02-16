There have been celebrations all around as women cricketers crack multi-crore deals, especially because of their history of financial struggle. One example is Ashwani Kumar. There was a time when the Jharkhand cricket did not have money to buy kits for her cricket practice. On February 13, Gujarat Giants welcomed Ashwani for ₹35 Lakh, and she had enough reasons to celebrate.

