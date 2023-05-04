In view of the ongoing Wrestlers' Protest at national capital Delhi's Jantar Mantar and the scuffle between the protesters and Delhi Police that took place on Wednesday, the law-keepers on Thursday announced that all Deputy Commissioner of Police of all districts in Delhi have been asked to remain on high alert.

This comes even as Chairperson Of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, was initially stopped from meeting with the female wrestlers. Maliwal had come to the protest site after news and video of scuffle between the protesters and Delhi Police emerged, wherein the Wrestlers alleged that a ‘drunk’ policeman had abused the female wrestlers.

The Delhi Police on Thursday issued a directive which said that all personnel have to remain alert in the border areas of the national capital, especially on roads leading to central Delhi.

The Delhi Police confirmed that they have received information that a large number of people can reach Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers are protesting.

The Delhi Police also informed that barricades have been put up at several places.

Further the Delhi Police has detained around 15 people, including farmers union leader Abhimanyu Kohar. Notably, the police said that Kohar was coming from Sonipat to Delhi to support the wrestlers.

Delhi Police on Thursday denied allegations that its personnel were drunk or used force against protesting wrestlers during a late-night ruckus at Jantar Mantar between police and some grapplers.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP), New Delhi, said five police personnel were injured in the Wednesday night ruckus. The wrestlers, on the other hand, have alleged that they were beaten up by the police and a couple of protesters were injured in the head.

"A sufficient number of women officers were on duty during the night. On the medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk. Five police personnel sustained injuries during the scuffle.

"No force was used by police personnel against the protestors. Regarding injury to one protestor, he left the hospital against medical advice and has not given a statement to the police yet," the DCP tweeted from his official handle.

During the late night hours on Wednesday a scuffle had broken out between wrestlers and the Delhi Police. Following the ruckus, the wrestlers claimed they were manhandled and abused by the police personnel at the protest site.

According to protestors, two wrestlers -- Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat -- were injured in the incident. Phogat, an award-winning wrestler, also received head injuries.

The wrestlers have levelled sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI post. Various political parties, including the Congress and AAP, have lent their support to the wrestlers.