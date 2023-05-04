Wresters' protest: Barricades erected, Delhi Police on high alert after reports of...2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 02:54 PM IST
The Delhi Police confirmed that they have received information that a large number of people can reach Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers are protesting.
In view of the ongoing Wrestlers' Protest at national capital Delhi's Jantar Mantar and the scuffle between the protesters and Delhi Police that took place on Wednesday, the law-keepers on Thursday announced that all Deputy Commissioner of Police of all districts in Delhi have been asked to remain on high alert.
