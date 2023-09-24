Wrestler sexual harassment case: Brij Bhushan Singh tried to cover up his action, argues Delhi Police1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Arguing in the case, Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Srivastava said there was an intention on the part of the accused and there are incidents connected to one another.
In the wrestler sexual harassment case, the Delhi Police on 23 September argued that BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh knew what he was doing, and hence tried to cover up his action with a complaint which shows his intention, reported news agency PTI.
