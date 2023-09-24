In the wrestler sexual harassment case, the Delhi Police on 23 September argued that BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh knew what he was doing, and hence tried to cover up his action with a complaint which shows his intention, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal heard the arguments of Delhi Police.

Arguing in the case, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Atul Srivastava said there was an intention on the part of the accused and there are incidents connected. Therefore, the complaints were clubbed into one FIR. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There are connected incidents and complaints which were clubbed", Delhi police argued.

Srivastava cited the Supreme Court judgment in the Tulsi Prajapati encounter case in which two FIRs were clubbed and submitted that the court has jurisdiction to try the matter as some of the incidents took place in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said that the complaints are not time-barred as there are complaints of section 354 IPC and argued the sanction under section 188 CrPC is not required as some of the incidents happened within India.

Supporting his arguments the SPP referred to the incidents that took place in Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Bellary, and New Delhi to show the intention of the accused.

He also argued that the actions of the accused were facilitated by the co-accused. He stopped the brother and husband of two complaints outside the room of the accused in the WFI office in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the point of the charge against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the Sexual Harassment case, the court will continue to hear further submissions from Delhi police on 7 October.

Earlier on 16 September, the Delhi Police argued that accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was never exonerated by the oversight committee. It was argued during arguments on the charge in the women's wrestler's sexual harassment case against Singh.

It was also argued by the Delhi police that mere a gesture is enough to constitute an offense under section 354 IPC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

