Home >News >India >Wrestler Sushil Kumar's judicial custody extended till June 25

Wrestler Sushil Kumar's judicial custody extended till June 25
1 min read . 03:12 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • Sushil Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Reetika Jain at the end of the nine-days judicial custody
  • Kumar was arrested last month in connection with the alleged brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium in which a young wrestler died

Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar's judicial custody has been extended by the Delhi court till June 25. Kumar was arrested last month in connection with the alleged brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium in which a young wrestler died

He was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Reetika Jain at the end of the nine-days judicial custody.

He, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.

The wrestler is facing charges of murder, cupable homicide and kidnapping. 

Police has alleged Sushil Kumar the “main culprit and mastermind" of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar. 

Kumar was arrested on May 23, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. He has already undergone custodial interrogation of 10 days.

A total of 10 people, including Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

