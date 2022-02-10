Ahead of Punjab assembly elections, professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name 'The Great Khali' has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, the news agency ANI reported.

Wrestler The Great Khali said, “I'm glad to have joined BJP... I feel that PM Modi's work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development. I joined BJP after being influenced by BJP's national policy."

His inclusion into the BJP comes ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls. Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Meanwhile, last month, BJP fielded two Congress turncoats and its former Union minister Vijay Sampla for next month's Punjab Assembly polls as it released its second list of 27 candidates.

Additionally, the party announced that it would field Jagmohan Singh Raju from the hotly contested Amritsar East seat against Congress state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior Akali Dal leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia, the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The party also fielded Ram Chawla from Amritsar Central constituency and Manjit Singh Manna from Baba Bakala (SC) seat.

The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).The BJP will fielding its candidates on 65 seats according to the seat-sharing arrangement with its allies.

