Home >News >India >Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tests positive for coronavirus
Vinesh Phogat (Getty Images)
Vinesh Phogat (Getty Images)

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tests positive for coronavirus

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2020, 09:01 PM IST PTI

  • Phogat is selected for this year's Khel Ratna award
  • The 26-year-old will skip Saturday's virtual ceremony for the National Sports Awards distribution

NEW DELHI : India's top woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Selected for this year's Khel Ratna award, the Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, had been training at her village in Sonepat with coach Om Prakash.

"Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19 when my sample was taken in Sonepat before the dress rehearsal for the awards ceremony," Vinesh told PTI.

"I will recover soon, God willing. I am in isolation at home," she added.

The 26-year-old will skip Saturday's virtual ceremony for the National Sports Awards distribution.

She is one among five athletes chosen for the country's highest sporting honour this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Manika Batra, Mariyappan Thangavelu have been recommended for Khel Ratna Award 2020

Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Manika Batra, Mariyappan Thangavelu for Khel Ratna

1 min read . 18 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout