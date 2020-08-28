Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tests positive for coronavirus

NEW DELHI : India's top woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Selected for this year's Khel Ratna award, the Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, had been training at her village in Sonepat with coach Om Prakash.

"Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19 when my sample was taken in Sonepat before the dress rehearsal for the awards ceremony," Vinesh told PTI.

"I will recover soon, God willing. I am in isolation at home," she added.

The 26-year-old will skip Saturday's virtual ceremony for the National Sports Awards distribution.

She is one among five athletes chosen for the country's highest sporting honour this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

