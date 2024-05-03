BJP names Brij Bhushan's son as Kaiserganj candidate: Sakshi Malik, wrestlers slam move… ‘Desh ki betiyan haar gayi’
The BJP's decision to field Brij Bhushan Singh's son from Kaiserganj was slammed by wrestlers who protested against the ex-WFI president over alleged sexual harassment. Sakshi Malik expressed disappointment, questioning the BJP's decision.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's decision to field Karan Bhushan Singh, the son of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh, from UP's Kaiserganj constituency was slammed by wrestlers who protested against the ex-WFI president in Delhi last year over the alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers.