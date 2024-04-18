Wrestlers Deepak Punia, Sujeet Kalkal stranded at Dubai airport to travel to Bishkek before Asian Olympic Qualifier: SAI
Two Indian wrestlers stranded at Dubai airport due to unprecedented rainfall will travel to Bishkek before their Asian Olympic Qualifier match, said Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday
Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalakal's chances of qualifying for the Paris Olympics hit a roadblock as the two Kyrgyzstan-bound Indian wrestlers were left stranded at the Dubai international airport due to unprecedented rains in the gulf nation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message