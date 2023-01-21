Wrestlers end protest after receiving assurances on grievance redressal

The protest by internationally acclaimed Indian wrestlers ended as they received assurances that their grievances will be addressed. The wrestlers decided to end their protest after the second round of deliberations with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The development came after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced the formation of a seven-member committee to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the President of the Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur said that the oversight committee will give a report on the issue involving Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in four weeks.

"It has been decided that an oversight committee will be formed. Names for which will be announced tomorrow. The committee will complete its investigation within four weeks. It will thoroughly probe all the allegations be it financial or sexual harassment that has been leveled against WFI and its chief." Thakur said after the marathon meeting.

The wrestlers which included international gold medalists like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Ravi Dahiya decided towards ending the protest after a breakthrough was achieved. This was the second round of talks with the Union Sports Minister after the first round remained inconclusive.

The oversight committee will run the day-to-day affairs of the WFI and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will step aside till the investigation is complete.

"Till the investigation is over, he (Singh) will step aside and cooperate with the investigation and the oversight committee will run the day-to-day affairs of WFI," he added.

The oversight committee will be led by boxer MC Mary Kom and will include other sports persons like wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, archer Dola Banerjee and Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president and IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav.

Former shuttler and IOA joint secretary Alaknanda Ashok will serve as the Vice-Chairperson of the committee and it will also include two advocates Talish Ray and Shlok Chandra.

