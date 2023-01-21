Wrestlers end protest after receiving assurances on grievance redressal

Wrestlers end protest after receiving assurances on grievance redressal2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:21 AM IST
- The development came after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced formation of a seven member committee to investigate allegations of sexual harassment
The protest by internationally acclaimed Indian wrestlers ended as they received assurances that their grievances will be addressed. The wrestlers decided to end their protest after the second round of deliberations with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.
