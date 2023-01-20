Top Indian wrestlers, who were protesting against Wrestling Federation of India and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on alleged sexual harassment charges, met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday night to demand the dissolution of country's wrestling body.

However, the meeting remained inconclusive as the agitators refused to back down from their demands including Singh's resignation, according to the news agency PTI.

The meeting began at around 10 pm on Thursday, the second day of the wrestlers' protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers left Thakur's house at 1:45 am and did not speak to the reporters waiting outside.

Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sakshi Malik and world championship medalist Vinesh Phogat also attended the meeting with Anurag Thakur.

The government officials informed that the wrestlers will meet the Sports minister again on Friday, January 20.

The ministry cannot force Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to resign unless it receives a written reply from the WFI since the government itself has asked the wrestling body for an explanation, PTI reported.

On Wednesday, the Sports Ministry gave around 72 hours to WFI for an explanation in response to allegations of sexual harassment of woman athletes and intimidation by its president.

A source close to the wrestlers told PTI that the government wants them to end their protest but the athletes are adamant about their demands. "The government can resolve other issues later. We are fine with that, but it must disband the WFI first," a source said.

Meanwhile, a team of wrestlers including Bajrang, Vinesh, Anshu Malik, Sakshi and her husband Satyawrat Kadiyan also met government officials earlier on Thursday and discussed their issues with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi and Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan.

The allegations come months after the coach of the country's national cycling team was sacked following sexual harassment charges.

(With PTI inputs)