Wrestlers' meeting with Sports minister remain indecisive Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 06:48 AM IST
The meeting began at around 10 pm on Thursday, the second day of the wrestlers' protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Top Indian wrestlers, who were protesting against Wrestling Federation of India and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on alleged sexual harassment charges, met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday night to demand the dissolution of country's wrestling body.