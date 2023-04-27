‘Sports minister sat with athletes for only a few minutes…’: Protesting wrestlers counter Anurag Thakur's remarks1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Decorated wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have renewed their protests against the Wrestling Federation of India president. They have accused the official of sexual harassment and intimidation.
Wresters protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asserted on Thursday that the Sports Minister had sat with athletes for ‘only a few minutes’. The remarks came in response to Union Minister Anurag Thakur's assertion that the administration had "heard wrestlers for 12 hours and formed a committee".
