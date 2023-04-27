Wresters protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asserted on Thursday that the Sports Minister had sat with athletes for ‘only a few minutes’. The remarks came in response to Union Minister Anurag Thakur's assertion that the administration had "heard wrestlers for 12 hours and formed a committee".

“Sports Minister sat with athletes only for a few minutes...at times we were intimidated in the meeting..." said Bajrang Punia.

He asserted that the protesters had had no talks with Anurag Thakur in recent days.

#WATCH | Delhi: "Sports Minister sat with athletes only for a few minutes...at times we were intimidated in the meeting...": Protesting Wrestlers on Union Sports Minister's reaction on their protest against WFI chief & BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh https://t.co/mg2JdkZFSL pic.twitter.com/edzFF3BGrw — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Thakur had led a press conference earlier in the day, asserting that they wanted an “impartial probe". He said that everyone who wished to “present their version before the oversight committee" was given a chance. According to Thakur the timeline of the probe was increased to 14 meetings and every athlete was given a chance to present their case.

“A few wrestlers are sitting in protest at Jantar Mantar. I have spent 12 hours hours with them -- seven hours on the first day and five hours the next day (in January). I had listened to all their grievances, held a press conference at 2-2.30 at night, formed a committee after talking to them. They had asked to add a member and gave Babita Phogat's name, and we added her to the committee," he said.

