Wresters protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asserted on Thursday that the Sports Minister had sat with athletes for ‘only a few minutes’. The remarks came in response to Union Minister Anurag Thakur's assertion that the administration had "heard wrestlers for 12 hours and formed a committee".
Wresters protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asserted on Thursday that the Sports Minister had sat with athletes for ‘only a few minutes’. The remarks came in response to Union Minister Anurag Thakur's assertion that the administration had "heard wrestlers for 12 hours and formed a committee".
“Sports Minister sat with athletes only for a few minutes...at times we were intimidated in the meeting..." said Bajrang Punia.
“Sports Minister sat with athletes only for a few minutes...at times we were intimidated in the meeting..." said Bajrang Punia.
He asserted that the protesters had had no talks with Anurag Thakur in recent days.
He asserted that the protesters had had no talks with Anurag Thakur in recent days.
Thakur had led a press conference earlier in the day, asserting that they wanted an “impartial probe". He said that everyone who wished to “present their version before the oversight committee" was given a chance. According to Thakur the timeline of the probe was increased to 14 meetings and every athlete was given a chance to present their case.
Thakur had led a press conference earlier in the day, asserting that they wanted an “impartial probe". He said that everyone who wished to “present their version before the oversight committee" was given a chance. According to Thakur the timeline of the probe was increased to 14 meetings and every athlete was given a chance to present their case.
“A few wrestlers are sitting in protest at Jantar Mantar. I have spent 12 hours hours with them -- seven hours on the first day and five hours the next day (in January). I had listened to all their grievances, held a press conference at 2-2.30 at night, formed a committee after talking to them. They had asked to add a member and gave Babita Phogat's name, and we added her to the committee," he said.
“A few wrestlers are sitting in protest at Jantar Mantar. I have spent 12 hours hours with them -- seven hours on the first day and five hours the next day (in January). I had listened to all their grievances, held a press conference at 2-2.30 at night, formed a committee after talking to them. They had asked to add a member and gave Babita Phogat's name, and we added her to the committee," he said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.