Home / News / India /  'Sports minister sat with athletes for only a few minutes…': Protesting wrestlers counter Anurag Thakur's remarks

‘Sports minister sat with athletes for only a few minutes…’: Protesting wrestlers counter Anurag Thakur's remarks

1 min read . 08:38 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia have recently returned to their protest site.

Decorated wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have renewed their protests against the Wrestling Federation of India president. They have accused the official of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Wresters protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asserted on Thursday that the Sports Minister had sat with athletes for ‘only a few minutes’. The remarks came in response to Union Minister Anurag Thakur's assertion that the administration had "heard wrestlers for 12 hours and formed a committee".

“Sports Minister sat with athletes only for a few minutes...at times we were intimidated in the meeting..." said Bajrang Punia. 

He asserted that the protesters had had no talks with Anurag Thakur in recent days. 

Thakur had led a press conference earlier in the day, asserting that they wanted an “impartial probe". He said that everyone who wished to “present their version before the oversight committee" was given a chance. According to Thakur the timeline of the probe was increased to 14 meetings and every athlete was given a chance to present their case.

“A few wrestlers are sitting in protest at Jantar Mantar. I have spent 12 hours hours with them -- seven hours on the first day and five hours the next day (in January). I had listened to all their grievances, held a press conference at 2-2.30 at night, formed a committee after talking to them. They had asked to add a member and gave Babita Phogat's name, and we added her to the committee," he said.

More to come…

