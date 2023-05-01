Home / News / India /  'Athletes are paid to protest, Tukde Tukde gang behind it': WFI chief Brij Bhushan on wrestlers' protest
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brih Bhushan Shran Singh, whi has been accused by female wrestlers of sexual harrasment, on Monday said that he would resign ‘if his party asked him to’.

"If my party asks me to resign, I will resign...Forces involved in 'Tukde Tukde gang', Shaheen Bagh, 'Kisaan Andolan' seem to be involved in it (Wrestlers' protest), I am not their target, party (BJP ) is their target, these athletes are paid. Protest is expanding like Shaheen Bagh, they want to divide UP and Haryana", Singh told in an interview to news agency ANI.

The WFI chief has mentioned that he was ready to be ‘hanged’ but wrestling activity, including national championships and camps, should not stop as it would be detrimental to the cadet and junior wrestlers.

Earlier in the day, Brij Bhushan has said that all activity in the sport had come to a standstill in the last four months due to protests by the country's top wrestlers.

The WFI chief added that he is ready to be "hanged" but wrestling activity, including national championships and camps, should not stop as it would be detrimental to the cadet and junior wrestlers.

"All wrestling activity has come to a standstill in the the last four months. I say hang me, but don't stop wrestling activity; don't play with the future of children. Allow the cadet nationals to take place, whosoever organises it... be it Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, but don't stop the (wrestling) activity," said Brij Bhushan in an interaction with the media.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, among others are protesting at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding action against Brij Bhushan, who they have accused of sexually harassing women grapplers.

Two FIRs have also been filed against the BJP MP, the first pertaining to allegations levelled by a minor, which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty.

The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

(With agency inputs)

