'Athletes are paid to protest, Tukde Tukde gang behind it': WFI chief Brij Bhushan on wrestlers' protest2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 07:48 PM IST
The WFI chief has said that he is ready to be ‘hanged’ but wrestling activity, including national championships and camps, should not stop as it would be detrimental to the cadet and junior wrestlers.
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brih Bhushan Shran Singh, whi has been accused by female wrestlers of sexual harrasment, on Monday said that he would resign ‘if his party asked him to’.
