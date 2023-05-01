"All wrestling activity has come to a standstill in the the last four months. I say hang me, but don't stop wrestling activity; don't play with the future of children. Allow the cadet nationals to take place, whosoever organises it... be it Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, but don't stop the (wrestling) activity," said Brij Bhushan in an interaction with the media.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}