Wrestlers' protest: Bajrang Punia urges people to reach Delhi after scuffle with cops2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:34 AM IST
The wrestlers are sitting in protest since April 23, demanding the arrest of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging that he has sexually harassed seven female grapplers, including one minor.
A scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar when they were bringing in folding beds for their night stay and the on-duty police personnel allegedly began enquiring about that, according to the news agency PTI.
