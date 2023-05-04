A scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar when they were bringing in folding beds for their night stay and the on-duty police personnel allegedly began enquiring about that, according to the news agency PTI.

Wrestlers claimed that police officers started behaving badly with them and even abused the women wrestlers.

They were shocked and appalled by the boorish behavior of the Delhi Police towards protesting wrestlers late Thursday evening. An emotionally distraught Vinesh Phogat said they were not criminals and did not deserve such disrespect.

During a late-night media interaction, Vinesh Phogat said, “If you want to kill us, then kill us. Did we win medals for the country to see this day? We have not even eaten our food. Does every man have a right to abuse women? These policemen are holding guns, they can kill us."

"Where were female police officers? How can the male officers push us like that? We are not criminals. We do not deserve such treatment. The police officer who was drunk hit my brother," the World Championship medallist said.

Bajrang Punia exhorted the farmers and the general public to reach Jantar Mantar in their support, PTI reported.

"I request everyone to reach Delhi by morning. This is the time. If not now, then when. This is a question of the dignity of our daughters. People like Brij Bhushan (WFI President) are roaming free despite being a criminal and all this is happening to us," he said.

Giving more details about the incident, Bajrang Punia said, "CCTV cameras must be here. Footage will make it clear. It can show he was not there when it happened. We had ordered the beds, we were bringing the beds inside."

The wrestlers are sitting in protest since April 23, demanding the arrest of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging that he has sexually harassed seven female grapplers, including one minor.

(With PTI inputs)