Wrestlers' protest: After Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path
Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award in protest against election of Sanjay Singh, accused of sexual harassment by wrestlers.
India's ace wrestler, and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat has returned her Khel Ratna award and Arjuna Award in protest against the election of Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who had been accused of sexual harassment by the three well-known grapplers.