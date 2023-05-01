Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday alleged that Congress leader Deepender Hooda and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist grappler Bajrang Punia hatched the conspiracy against him.

Brij Bhushan also claimed that “a big industrialist is responsible for the conspiracy against me."

Brij Bhushan is in the eye of a storm after the wrestlers levelled sexual harassment charges against him and demanded his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI.

The BJP MP from Kaiserganj said that he was ready to resign if it would make the protesters go back home. “If they go back and sleep peacefully after my resignation, I am ready to do so, said the WFI chief.

“I have to prove my innocence... If the party asks me to resign, I will do so immediately," he also said.

The WFI chief said that “this whole conspiracy was hatched by Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia. We have an audio (clip) to prove this. When the time comes, it will be handed over to the Delhi Police."

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers. While the first FIR pertained to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

The WFI chief said that the protesters are mere “toys" in the hands of the Opposition.

“All these players have become toys in the hands of the Congress and other opposition parties. Their motive is political and not my resignation," Brij Bhushan said.

He also said, “The fight has now gone out of the hands of the players. Political parties have entered into this. I could see the signs from day one."

About Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's participation in the wrestlers' protest, Brij Bhushan said, “She does not know the facts. Deepender Hooda, the architect of this conspiracy, brought her to the protest site." “The day she comes to know the truth or the day the investigation report comes out she will realize that she should not have gone to the protest site. I openly challenge them to fight against me from Kaiserganj, Gonda, Shravasti or any Lok Sabha seat in the area. The result will clear all misunderstandings."