Wrestlers’ protest: Brij Bhushan claims to have audio clip to prove Bajrang Punia, Deepender Hooda hatched conspiracy

About Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's participation in the wrestlers' protest, Brij Bhushan said, “She does not know the facts. Deepender Hooda, the architect of this conspiracy, brought her to the protest site." “The day she comes to know the truth or the day the investigation report comes out she will realize that she should not have gone to the protest site. I openly challenge them to fight against me from Kaiserganj, Gonda, Shravasti or any Lok Sabha seat in the area. The result will clear all misunderstandings."