Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the President of the Wrestling Federation of India, who has been accused of sexual harassment. This is the Day 12 of the protest as the wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since April 23.

Meanwhile, when former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly was asked about his stance on the protest being staged by the Indian wrestlers against the WFI chief. He replied that he didn't know what was happening there and advised not to talk about things that you don't have complete knowledge of. He hoped that the issue gets resolved soon, saying that wrestlers bring a lot of accolades to the country.

When asked about his comment on the wrestlers’ protest, Dada said, “Let them fight their battle. I really don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. I realised one thing in the sports world, that you don't talk about things which you don't have complete knowledge of. I hope it gets resolved. Wrestlers bring a lot of accolades to the country and hopefully, it will be resolved."

In response, Vinesh Phogat hit back at Ganguly, inviting him to visit Jantar Mantar and meet the protesting wrestlers if he doesn't know what is happening. Phogat believes that if Ganguly wants to support them in their pursuit of justice, he should come to Jantar Mantar as an athlete and understand everything from them.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur earlier assured the public that Delhi Police were conducting a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations against the wrestling federation chief. Thakur has requested the protesting wrestlers to be patient and allow the investigation to run its course. He also mentioned that a committee was formed, and two FIRs have been registered by Delhi Police. The Supreme Court has also given its verdict on the issue.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a collective of farmer organisations, has extended its support to the wrestlers' protest against Singh. The SKM has demanded the immediate arrest of Singh and announced nationwide protests in support of the wrestlers.

However, Singh has urged the farmer leaders not to make the mistake and instead wait for the outcome of the probe into the allegations.

Singh, a six-time MP, has been booked by Delhi police for alleged sexual harassment of wrestlers. He has claimed his innocence and alleged that he was targeted as he had brought reforms in the selection process for wrestlers. He has also challenged the allegations against him and asked the wrestlers to confirm the accusations with other female wrestlers. Singh has said that if the charges are proven, he will hang himself.