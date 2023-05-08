Wrestlers’ protest Day 12: Will Sourav Ganguly join wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar?2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 08:43 AM IST
Wrestlers’ protest: Sourav Ganguly has received an open offer from Vinesh Phogat to go to Jantar Mantar.
Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the President of the Wrestling Federation of India, who has been accused of sexual harassment. This is the Day 12 of the protest as the wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since April 23.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×