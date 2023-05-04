The Wrestlers' Protest has landed in a controversial parley as the protesters accused Delhi Police personnel to have been drunk and abusive towards female wrestlers present at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night, while on Thursday the Delhi Police chief issued a statement claiming that none of the police personnel were drunk.

The Delhi Police has also stated that five cops were injured in the scuffle that took place.

The wrestlers have levelled sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since 23 April demanding his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI post.

Here are 10 updates to this big story

-New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said five police personnel were injured in the Wednesday night ruckus. DCP also said that a sufficient number of women officers were on duty during the night.

-The wrestlers, on the other hand, have alleged they were beaten up by the police and a couple of protesters were injured in the head.

-According to protestors, two wrestlers -- Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat -- were injured in the incident. Phogat, an award-winning wrestler, also received head injuries

-According to the police, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti reached the protest site with folding beds without permission. When the police intervened, a minor altercation broke out following which the AAP leader and two others were detained, police said

-In a video that is now viral on social media, some protesters can be heard accusing police personnel of attacking wrestlers under the influence of alcohol

-Police said barricades have been put up at several locations across Delhi as precautionary measures to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

-On Wednesday night, police detained Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and DCW chairperson Maliwal, when they went to the spot to support the wrestlers.

-Various political parties, including the Congress, and AAP, have lent their support to the wrestlers.

-The Supreme Court has closed the proceedings on a petition by women wrestlers accusing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, noting FIRs have been filed against him and seven complainants provided adequate security.

-Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda who reached the protest site late at night claimed that he was detained by Delhi Police and taken to Vasant Vihar police station.