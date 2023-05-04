Wrestlers' protest: Delhi police counters ‘drunk’ claim, wrestlers' say Dushyant Phogat's head cracked open. 10 updates2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 07:23 PM IST
The wrestlers have levelled sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since 23 April demanding his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI post.
The Wrestlers' Protest has landed in a controversial parley as the protesters accused Delhi Police personnel to have been drunk and abusive towards female wrestlers present at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night, while on Thursday the Delhi Police chief issued a statement claiming that none of the police personnel were drunk.
