The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs in the Connaught Place police station against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP.

Earlier on 28 April, the Police had informed the Supreme Court that it will file an FIR against Singh who is accused the sexual allegation charges.

According to details, reported by Hindustan Times, the first FIR is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections. It has been filed based on the the allegations of a minor.

While "the second FIR is registered for carrying out a comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty," HT quoted DCP Pranav Tayal as saying.

Since a minor is an alleged victim in the case, the Supreme Court bench said the mino should be provided security but that should not stand in the way of the Commissioner of Police making an independent assessment of the threat perception of the other complainants.

The latest development took place six days after the top wrestlers of the country including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, have been protesting at Jantar Mantar. In January too, the wrestlers first levelled these allegations against Brij Bhushan, who headed the wrestling body since 2012.

Here what we know so far?

1) Following Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that they will file an FIR, two FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan.

2) Brij Bhushan said he has complete faith in the judiciary, "I have full faith in the judiciary. I am not running anywhere. I am in my house. By now a case must have been filed against me. I will cooperate with Delhi Police. Whatever the decision of the Supreme Court, I will follow it. Ask the players who are protesting about the allegations against me," Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said.

3) Top wrestlers said the protest will continue until Brij Bhushan is put in jail. "We do not trust the Delhi Police. They might file a loose FIR against Brij Bhushan," the wrestlers said on the future course of their action.

4) “We have already given enough evidence and if anything else is required, we'll present it to Supreme Court not to the Delhi police. This is not a fight to register an FIR. This is a fight against one person who already has 85 cases against him," Vinesh Phogat said.

5) With the opposition leaders coming to the platform, the wrestlers' protest took a political turn. As per details, on Friday, AAP's Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj met the protesters, while Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the protesters on Saturday at 4pm.

6) Meanwhile, the president of the Indian Olympics Association -- PT Usha has come under fire for criticising the protesters for lack of discipline.

With agency inputs.