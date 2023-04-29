Wrestlers' Protest: Delhi Police files 2 FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, top developments2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 03:10 AM IST
The latest development took place six days after the top wrestlers of the country including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, have been protesting at Jantar Mantar.
The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs in the Connaught Place police station against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP.
