Wrestlers' protest: Delhi Police weld barricades together post farmers break it. Watch2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Some farmers were 'in a hurry' to reach the dharna site, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal, adding the barricades were removed to escort the farmers into the site.
With farmers broke down police barricades in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where wresters are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a video emerged of the barricades being welded together on 8 May 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×