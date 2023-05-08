With farmers broke down police barricades in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where wresters are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a video emerged of the barricades being welded together on 8 May 2023.

Earlier, videos too showed that farmers climbing the barricades and even dragging and pushing some of them away in a bid to enter the protest venue.

Following the incident, Delhi Police welded the barricades together that were placed at the site as part of a precautionary measure to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

Here's the video:

#WATCH | Delhi Police barricades placed at wrestlers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar being welded together after farmers broke through them today to join protesting wrestlers pic.twitter.com/eMLUjDqcCd — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

Some farmers were 'in a hurry' to reach the dharna site, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal, adding the barricades were removed to escort the farmers into the site. He also said that the meeting was being held peacefully, he added.

"A group of farmers were escorted to Jantar Mantar. At entry barricades they were in a hurry to reach the dharna site and some of them climbed the barricades which fell down and were removed by them. Policemen kept the barricades aside to facilitate their entry," the DCP said in a tweet.

"The protestors have reached the dharna site and the meeting is going on peacefully," he added.

Police insisted that there was no clash with the protesters and that the cops at the site were facilitating the protesters and ensuring a peaceful gathering.

"All are requested not to believe in fake news. The protestors at Jantar Mantar are being facilitated. Entry is being regulated through DFMD to ensure safety. Please remain peaceful and abide by the law," a tweet by Delhi Police's official Twitter handle said.

To express their solidarity with the protesting wrestlers, farmers in large numbers reached the site and demanded justice for female wrestlers. They also carried their union flags and raised anti-Modi slogans.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also joined the protesters and addressed them. "In solidarity with our women wrestlers. Justice needs to be served, the GoI should stop shielding the accused," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, farmerleaders said they stand united with the wrestlers. "A case under the POCSO Act has been registered against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. Yet he has not been called by Delhi Police for questioning. He is being shielded by BJP leaders. These female wrestlers are our daughters and we will fight for their honour," a farmer leader said.

Since 23 April, wrestlers are on a sit-in at Jantar Mantar, seeking action against the WFI chief over allegations of sexual harassment against him. Delhi Police, in last week of April, registered two FIRs in connection with the sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers against Singh.

With agency inputs.