“Country’s image is tarnished when we have MPs accused of sexual harassment going scot-free while the victims have to struggle for justice," she tweeted.

“Am sorry Ma’am we must collectively speak up for our sportswomen not accuse them of tarnishing image when they are the ones who won laurels for our country and gave us reasons to be proud!" she further wrote in a tweet.

Am sorry Ma'm we must collectively speak up for our sportswomen not accuse them of tarnishing image when they are the ones who won laurels for our country and gave us reasons to be proud!

PT Usha, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, on Thursday came down heavily on the wrestlers who have resumed their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan accusing him of sexual harassment.

In a statement, PT Usha said the wrestlers' protest on the streets is “tarnishing" India's image. She said the protest by the elite wrestlers equates to “indiscipline".

“Wrestlers staging protest on streets amounts to indiscipline. Wrestlers' protest on streets is tarnishing image of India," PT Usha said after IOA's Executive Committee meeting.

“IOA has a committee for sexual harassment, instead of going to the streets they (protesting wrestlers) could have come to us earlier but they did not come to IOA. It is not good for sports not only for wrestlers, they should also have some discipline," she said.

Star wrestlers, including World Championships medal winner Vinesh Phogat, and Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have renewed their indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. They have accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has established an adhoc panel comprising three members to manage the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) until a new governing body is elected.

The panel includes former shooter Suma Shirur, Bhupendra Singh Bajwa who is the chief of the Wushu Association of India, and will be led by a retired high court judge whose name has not yet been disclosed.

The IOA and the government had managed to placate the wrestlers with assurances to probe their allegations against Sharan and the WFI after the protest first broke out in January.