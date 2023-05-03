Wrestlers' protest: 'Difficult to stand against power' Vinesh Phogat3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:25 AM IST
The wrestlers are continuously protesting against sexual harassment charges against the WFI chief and are demanding his arrest.
Amid the ongoing wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar Delhi against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has said that it is tough to stand against a powerful person who is misusing his power and position for a very long time.
