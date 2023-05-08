Wrestlers' protest: Farmers break through police barricades as they join grapplers at Jantar Mantar | Watch2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:16 PM IST
The wrestlers have been demanding action against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.
As top wrestlers continue their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, farmers on 8 May broke through police barricades as they joined the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.
