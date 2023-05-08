As top wrestlers continue their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, farmers on 8 May broke through police barricades as they joined the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment. Today is the 15th Day of the protest as the wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since 23 April.

#WATCH | Farmers break through police barricades as they join protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Delhi



The wrestlers are demanding action against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. pic.twitter.com/k4d0FRANws — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

Earlier on 6 May, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) had announced its intention to back their efforts. The development had come after 'blame game' erupted between the Delhi Police and protesters over a late night scuffle at Jantar Mantar, with the grapplers eventually threatening to return their medals and awards. The SKM (non-political) is a breakaway group of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that spearheaded the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

Speaking on the allegation against Sharan Singh, farmer leader Joginder Singh, at the Tikri border, had said, "They are in power and it is very difficult to stand against a person who is misusing his power and position for so long, but we will fight against it."

While speaking to ANI, he added, "Government's job is to stop us but we will go to the place where we want to go. If they try to stop us, it will cost them. There are no plans of staying here, if government and administration stop us, then we'll have to stay here."

On Friday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured the public that Delhi Police were conducting a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations against the wrestling federation chief. Thakur also had requested the protesting wrestlers to be patient and allow the investigation to run its course. He also mentioned that a committee was formed, and two FIRs have been registered by Delhi Police. The Supreme Court has also given its verdict on the issue.

On April 23, the wrestlers returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, claiming that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Singh. On 28 April, Delhi Police filed two FIRs on following the notice by the Supreme Court. The protesting wrestlers have made it clear that they won't move until they get justice and Brij Bhushan is removed as the WFI chief and put behind bars.