Amid the women wrestlers protesting against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, representatives of all khaps of Haryana will reach at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday to extend their support and express solidarity with them, reported Hindustan Times on 6 May.

The wrestlers have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Earlier on Saturday, heads of over 20 khaps organised a meeting at Meham Chaubisi Chabutara (a cluster of 24 villages) and announced their decision to reach Delhi. They also urged people of Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to reach in large numbers to support the wrestlers.

Mehar Singh Nambardar, head of Meham Chaubisi Sarv Khap, who presided over the meeting condemned the way the police allegedly treated wrestlers on Wednesday night.

ALSO READ: Farmers back wrestlers' protest against WFI chief, set to gather at Jantar Mantar on May 8

“This is a battle for the honour of our daughters, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. We are shocked how the Prime Minister and his council of ministers are mum over the issue and BJP people are trying to divert the issue by calling this protest of one state girls. The complainants have alleged that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had tried to touch them inappropriately on several occasions but the Delhi police have failed to arrest him. Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who is also facing similar charges is also enjoying ministerial power and the Chandigarh police also failed to arrest him. What message does the BJP want to give to women," he added.

Nambardar even said that Khap leaders of Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and farm leaders from northern states will also reach there on Sunday. He also gave a surprise saying they have taken another strong decision, which they will announce from the wrestlers’ dharna on Sunday.

Deswal Khap's representative Subhash Deswal said the entire nation is proud of wrestlers and the Union government is trying to protect its MP.

“These women wrestlers are being harassed in every way for raising their voice against wrongdoings of Brij Bhushan. The wrestlers are not alone in this fight, entire khaps, farming community and women are standing by them like a solid rock. There is a difference between BJP’s saying and doing," he added.

Meanwhile, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Ajay Singh Chautala said Delhi Police had registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the police were probing the case.

“Their (wrestlers’) demand was accepted by the government and two committees were formed for enquiry and two FIRs were also lodged," he added.