“This is a battle for the honour of our daughters, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. We are shocked how the Prime Minister and his council of ministers are mum over the issue and BJP people are trying to divert the issue by calling this protest of one state girls. The complainants have alleged that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had tried to touch them inappropriately on several occasions but the Delhi police have failed to arrest him. Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who is also facing similar charges is also enjoying ministerial power and the Chandigarh police also failed to arrest him. What message does the BJP want to give to women," he added.

