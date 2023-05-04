OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Wrestlers Protest: Here's what happened between Delhi Police and wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi | See pictures

Wrestlers Protest: Here's what happened between Delhi Police and wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi | See pictures

8 Photos . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:56 AM IST Livemint
  • Wrestlers and Sangita Phogat after an scuffle between wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
New Delhi: Wrestlers and Sangita Phogat after an scuffle between wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Singh) (PTI05_04_2023_000013A) (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal speaks with the media as wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat look on during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI05_04_2023_000079B) (PTI)
New Delhi: Wrestlers and Sangita Phogat after an scuffle between wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Singh) (PTI05_04_2023_000012B)  (PTI)
New Delhi: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sangita Phogat talk to the media after an scuffle between wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_04_2023_000010B)  (PTI)
New Delhi: Wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat and Vinesh Phogat react after a scuffle allegedly broke out between protesting wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, late Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI05_04_2023_000058B) (PTI)
New Delhi: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat after a scuffle allegedly broke out between protesting wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, late Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_04_2023_000029B) (PTI)
New Delhi: Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat reacts after a scuffle allegedly broke out between protesting wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, late Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI05_04_2023_000057A) (PTI)
New Delhi: Sangita Phogat reacts while talking to the media after an scuffle between wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_04_2023_000017B) (PTI)
