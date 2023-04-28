‘Truth must win’: Mamata Banerjee backs wrestlers' protest, Arvind Kejriwal set to meet them tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 03:21 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lend support
Wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh have now received support from a slew of Opposition leaders - including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. The athletes returned to their protest site at the Jantar Mantar last week - some three months after they first flagged the issue and prompted a probe. The protesters have accused Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and intimidation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×