Wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh have now received support from a slew of Opposition leaders - including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. The athletes returned to their protest site at the Jantar Mantar last week - some three months after they first flagged the issue and prompted a probe. The protesters have accused Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and intimidation.

“We must all stand with the wrestlers who are protesting. They are speaking in one voice. Our sportspersons are the pride of our nation. They are champions. The guilty must be brought to book, irrespective of their political affiliation. Justice must prevail. Truth must win," Banerjee tweeted.

Fellow CM Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit the protest site and interact with the wrestlers on Saturday. AAP ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi will meet the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar today.

A slew of politicians have also countered Indian Olympics Association President PT Usha's remarks, alleging she has become a "political mouthpiece". The IOA chief had previously asserted that the wrestlers should have approached the IOA earlier instead of going out in the streets against the WFI.

"Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is having a committee for sexual harassment, instead of going to the streets they (protesting wrestlers) could have come to us earlier but they did not come to IOA. It is not good for sports not only for wrestlers, they should also have some discipline," said Usha to the media.

“Country’s image is tarnished when we have MPs accused of sexual harassment going scot free while the victims have to struggle for justice. Am sorry Ma’m we must collectively speak up for our sportswomen not accuse them of tarnishing image when they are the ones who won laurels…" tweeted Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

“Wrestlers protesting on streets tarnishing India's image says PT Usha. So ruling party MP chairing WFI for years accused of molestation & abuse of power against who Delhi Police refuses to lodge FIR in spite of SC order makes India smell of roses, does it?" asked TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra.

Dear @PTUshaOfficial, it is does not become you to disparage the justified protests of your fellow sportspersons in the face of repeated & wanton sexual harassment. Their standing up for their rights does not “tarnish the image of the nation. Ignoring their concerns — instead of… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 28, 2023

