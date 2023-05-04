The ongoing Wrestler's Protest at Jantar Mantar in national capital Delhi witnessed a scuffle break out between Delhi Police and the protesters. Wrestlers have alleged that drunk Delhi Police personnel manhandled them when they wanted to bring in mattresses to sleep at night after daylong showers.

Several politicians have come out in support of the protesting wrestlers and has reacted to the incident.

During the late night hours on Wednesday a scuffle had broken out between wrestlers and the Delhi Police. Following the ruckus, the wrestlers claimed they were manhandled and abused by the police personnel at the protest site.

Reacting to this, the Delhi Police on Thursday said that the supporters of wrestlers became aggressive after they were stopped from taking folding beds at the protest site which they were not allowed, leading to the chaos.

Rahul Gandhi

Former MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi denounced the alleged misbehaviour by Delhi Police with protesting wrestlers as “shameful" and said the ‘Beti Bachao’ slogan of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a “farce."

Sharing a video of wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, who were visibly distraught, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP has “never shied away from torturing the daughters of India."

देश के खिलाड़ियों के साथ ऐसा बर्ताव बहुत ही शर्मनाक है।



‘बेटी बचाओ' बस ढोंग है! असल में भाजपा भारत की बेटियों पर अत्याचार करने से कभी पीछे नहीं हटी है। pic.twitter.com/TRgPyM8UbF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2023

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said disrobing the honour of India's daughters in such a manner was utterly shameful.

The nation was watching their tears, she said, maintaining it would not forgive those "assaulting" them.

"Disrobing the honour of our daughters in this manner is utterly shameful. India stands by its daughters, and I, as a human being, definitely stand by our wrestlers," she tweeted.

Disrobing the honour of our daughters in this manner is utterly shameful. India stands by its daughters and I as a human being definitely stand by our wrestlers. Law is one for all. “Law of the ruler cant hijack the dignity of these fighters. You can assault them but can’t break… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 4, 2023

"Law is one for all. 'Law of the ruler' can't hijack the dignity of these fighters. You can assault them but can't break their spirit. The fight is right and the fight will continue. Don't dare to hurt our wrestlers, the nation is watching their tears and the nation won't forgive you. I urge our wrestlers to stay strong, I share all my strength with them," Banerjee added.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also slammed the BJP over the scuffle at Jantar Mantar between wrestlers and police and called its treatment of national sportspersons shameful and arrogant.

Kejriwal said that arrogance has gone to the head of the BJP and it wanted to run the system through "hooliganism" as he called on people to throw it out of power. Sharing a video of Jantar Mantar, he tweeted "such behaviour with the champion players of the country? This is extremely unfortunate and shameful..."

"I appeal to all the people in the country...no more...do not tolerate BJP's hooliganism, the time has come to uproot the BJP and chase them away," he wrote.

MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged manhandling of protesting wrestlers in Delhi, saying contrary to the PM's "false promises" on empowering women, the BJP was "shielding" accused persons.

Sharad Pawar

“Delhi police's unjust behaviour towards the young women studying at Delhi University who took out a march in support of the agitating women wrestlers is sad and disturbing. Strongly Condemn the Police Brutalities on Peaceful Protests and I personally appeal to Honourable Home Minister of India to look into the matter." Pawar who announced his resignation as NCP chief tweeted.