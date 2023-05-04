Wrestlers' protest news: Politicians make ‘don’t dare', ‘Beti Bachao a farce’ jibe at Jantar Mantar scuffle3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 04:35 PM IST
During the late night hours on Wednesday a scuffle had broken out between wrestlers and the Delhi Police. Following the ruckus, the wrestlers claimed they were manhandled and abused by the police personnel at the protest site
The ongoing Wrestler's Protest at Jantar Mantar in national capital Delhi witnessed a scuffle break out between Delhi Police and the protesters. Wrestlers have alleged that drunk Delhi Police personnel manhandled them when they wanted to bring in mattresses to sleep at night after daylong showers.
