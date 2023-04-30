Wrestlers’ protest: ‘Request you with folded hands not to…’ Vinesh Phogat to sister Babita4 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 03:21 PM IST
India’s top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
CWG and World Championships medalist, Vinesh Phogat and sister Babita broke into war of words over the ongoing protest by the wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In 2019, Babita Phogat and father Mahavir Phogat had joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
