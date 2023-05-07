After former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly abstained from giving any clear remark on the wrestlers' protest, gold medalist Vinesh Phogat on Saturday invited the cricketer if he wants to show support them in their fight for justice. She said that if he wants to support them, he can come to Jantar Mantar as an athlete and understand their issues.

“If he wants to support us in our pursuit of justice, he can come to Jantar Mantar as an athlete and understand everything from us," Vinesh Phogat said on Saturday.

Wrestlers' protest demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his removal from the post of sexual allegations has garnered huge attention.

On one hand, sports icons like Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra have come in support of the protesting wrestlers, many chose to stay mum on the issue. Cricketers are one of them. On being asked about the issue, former BCCI president, Saurav Ganguly, on Friday said wrestlers have brought a lot of accolades to the country and he hopes that the matter between the grapplers and WFI gets resolved soon.

"Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. I realised one thing in the sports world, that you don't talk about things which you don't have complete knowledge of. I hope it gets resolved. Wrestlers bring a lot of accolades to the country and hopefully, it will be resolved," Ganguly said at an event. His statement garnered netizens' fury who claimed that the cricketer abstained from giving clear remarks on the issue.

Wrestlers will be taking out a candle march at 7 pm on Sunday as a part of their protest against the WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

Vinesh Phogat also said, “The further course of action is being discussed with our legal team. They will decide what to do next."

On Friday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, all demands of the protesting wrestlers have been met and the Delhi Police was conducting an unbiased investigation against the WFI chief. He also urged the grapplers to allow the ongoing probe to get over. But the wrestlers were adamant to continue to protest till the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan.

"A demand had been put forward to form a committee and a panel was constituted. Two FIRs have also been registered by Delhi Police and Supreme Court also gave its verdict. Delhi Police is conducting a fair investigation," said the Union Minister.