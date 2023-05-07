Wrestlers' protest: Vinesh Phogat says THIS on Saurav Ganguly's comment2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 05:58 AM IST
After the remark of Saurav Ganguly on wrestlers' protest, Vinesh Phogat on Saturday invited the former BCCI president to come to Jantar Mantar as an athlete and understand their issues.
After former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly abstained from giving any clear remark on the wrestlers' protest, gold medalist Vinesh Phogat on Saturday invited the cricketer if he wants to show support them in their fight for justice. She said that if he wants to support them, he can come to Jantar Mantar as an athlete and understand their issues.
