Wrestlers' protest: Vinesh Phogat says THIS on Saurav Ganguly's comment

"Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. I realised one thing in the sports world, that you don't talk about things which you don't have complete knowledge of. I hope it gets resolved. Wrestlers bring a lot of accolades to the country and hopefully, it will be resolved," Ganguly said at an event. His statement garnered netizens' fury who claimed that the cricketer abstained from giving clear remarks on the issue.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}