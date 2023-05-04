Delhi Police on Thursday made a heavy deployment of security personnel at Jantar Mantar where a scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters.

Multiple barricades have been put up around the protest site and no one is being allowed in. It comes after wrestlers called for farmers and their leaders to assemble at the protest site on Thursday morning.

Speaking to media persons after the violence, Vinesh Phogat said, “The area is filled with water and there was no place to sleep, so we thought of bringing the cots. When we brought the folding beds here, the cops started pushing us back."

VIDEO | "The area is filled with water and there was no place to sleep, so we thought of bringing the cots...," says wrestler Vinesh Phogat. pic.twitter.com/TWmqxdImlR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2023

“If you want to kill us, then kill us. Did we win medals for the country to see this day? We have not even eaten our food. Does every man have a right to abuse women? These policemen are holding guns, they can kill us," Phogat said after the scuffle.

"Where were female police officers? How can the male officers push us like that? We are not criminals. We do not deserve such treatment. The police officer who was drunk hit my brother," the World Championship medallist said.

The cops are also checking vehicles at city border points to stop a large gathering at Jantar Mantar, an official said who didn't wish to be named.

A scuffle had allegedly broken out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel at the Jantar Mantar here, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.