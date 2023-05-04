Wrestlers' protest: ‘No place to sleep, we brought…’, Vinesh Phogat after scuffle with police2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 08:48 AM IST
Multiple barricades have been put up around the wrestlers' protest site and no one is being allowed in because they called for farmers and their leaders to assemble at the protest site on Thursday morning.
Delhi Police on Thursday made a heavy deployment of security personnel at Jantar Mantar where a scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×