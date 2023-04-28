Wrestlers protests: How much is the demonstration at Jantar Mantar costing the sportspeople ?3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 06:57 PM IST
In five days, the wrestlers have spent more than ₹five lakh for arranging mattresses, bed sheets, fans, speakers and microphones, a mini power gen-set, apart from water and food.
The protesting wrestlers' fight for justice at Jantar Mantar is turning out to be an 'expensive' one as arranging for even the most basic needs is burning a hole in their pocket.
