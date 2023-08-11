Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Wrestling Federation of India polls put on hold by Punjab and Haryana HC
Wrestling Federation of India polls put on hold by Punjab and Haryana HC

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 04:36 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Punjab and Haryana High Court puts Wrestling Federation of India elections on hold.

Mint Image

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put the upcoming Wrestling Federation of India elections on hold. The polls - earlier scheduled for Saturday - would have seen a two pronged contest between Brij Bhushan-loyalist Sanjay Singh and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran. Ahead of the polls, Indian grapplers who led the protest against the WFI chief met with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

More to come…

