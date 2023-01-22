Wrestling Federation of India's emergency general council meeting in Ayodhya called off2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 12:57 PM IST
- The wrestlers, who were protesting at Jantar Mantar, called off their protest after a meeting with Union Sports Minister Thakur on Friday.
The Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) emergency general council meeting, scheduled here for Sunday, was called off after the Sports Ministry directed it to suspend all ongoing activities owing to the various allegations against the sports body and its president.
