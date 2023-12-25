Amid huge outcry over the election of Sanjay Singh, close aide of sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan Singh, as the WFI President, Sports Ministry suspended the Wrestling Federation of India on Sunday. The announcement came after the newly-elected body made a "hasty announcement" of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.

After the suspension of the wrestling body, the Sports Ministry asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc panel to manage and execute the roles and function of WFI. On the same day, former WFI chief and sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh announced his resignation from wrestling after meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda. However, the BJP MP clarified that his meeting with JP Nadda has got nothing to do with the suspension of the wrestling body. 10 points to know 1. Sanjay Singh has ascertained that he will talk to the centre and PM Modi in the matter, further adding that he would prove that the WFI has not violated any rules. 2. He added that the future of children who are pursuing this sport is getting ruined and the federation will talk to the government. "We will speak to the Central government, we will speak to PM Modi and the Sports Minister. The future of children is getting ruined, some members of the executive committee will go and talk," said Sanjay. 3. While speaking to reporters on 25 December, Singh said, “Whatever I had to say, I said yesterday. I have taken retirement from wrestling and the politics related to wrestling. As far as meeting Union HM Amit Shah is concerned, even if we meet, I will not discuss wrestling. Sanjay Singh should do his work, I am doing my work. The wrestling issue is between the government and the elected federation, I have nothing to do with this..."

4. The WFI elections were held on December 21 with former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist, Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by big margins.

5. Sanjay Singh, the UP Wrestling Association vice-president hailing from Varanasi, secured 40 votes as against seven of his rival and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran.

6. Sakshee Malikkh Sunday said the government’s decision to suspend the WFI is for the betterment of the wrestlers. She also dropped a hint about a possible change in her decision to retire, news agency ANI reported.

7. The former Indian wrestler also dropped a hint about a possible change in her decision to retire following the government's decision to suspend the newly elected body. "I will tell you about the decision according to the federation that would be formed," ANI quoted Sakshee as saying.

8. Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Yudhvir Singh criticised the Union Sports Ministry's decision to suspend newly elected body of WFI while demanding clarity on the matter. "Even now a clear decision from govt hasn't come, govt is talking about suspension. Govt needs to be clear. We want to hear that this election has been cancelled, what is this suspension?," Singh said while speaking to reporters in Delhi.

9. Even as the Union Sports Ministry decided to suspend the newly elected WFI panel, India's ace wrestler Bajrang Punia has refused to take back his Padma Shri award. The Olympic medalist wrestler said that he would make a decision only after complete justice was delivered.

10. While defending the suspension of the newly-elected WFI, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary asserted that the Union Sports Ministry's action was not due to pressure from anyone and it followed due process.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

