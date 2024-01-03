Sakshi Malik said, “We knew Brij Bhushan (Sharan Singh) is influential, but we had no idea he would be this powerful. Now, his propaganda is to make allegations that we have been grabbing young wrestlers' opportunities. However, now that I have retired, I want young girls to win and fulfil my dream."

She further alleged that her mother is receiving threatening phone calls. “For the past 2-3 days, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's goons have been active. My mother is getting threatening phone calls. Our safety is the government's responsibility."

Thousands of individuals from diverse segments of society, including farmers' groups, social activists, politicians, women's organizations, and members of the wrestling community, came forward to endorse and support Malik, Phogat, and Punia.

Currently, the trio is encountering dissent from within their own community, as those gathered at Jantar Mantar blame them for adversely affecting their careers. The disruption began in January 2023, leading to the suspension of national camps and competitions.

The WFI has faced two suspensions during this period, with an ad-hoc panel overseeing the sport. The protesters on Wednesday called for the reinstatement of the suspended WFI, urging the dissolution of the ad-hoc panel appointed by the sports ministry to manage the sport.

(With PTI inputs)

